Punjab govt decides to give rally’s permission to PTI

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has decided to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally on March 22 and warned that retaliatory action will be taken at Zaman Park if there is a siege during the public rally.

Well-informed sources said the Punjab government has decided to allow Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold a rally on March 22 in Lahore.

Sources said that vandalism will not be allowed in the city and if arson takes place, retaliatory action will be taken in Zaman Park.

Sources said that the police are considering not providing security to the public gathering of PTI and only Imran Khan will be given security as a former prime minister.

