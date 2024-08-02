Punjab govt decides to ‘release’ arrested JI workers

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to release the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers who were arrested during protests against exorbitant electricity bills and inflation, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources within Punjab government, the decision to release the workers was made on the recommendation of federal government.

Sources revealed that the third round of talks between the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the government could not be held as the latter asked for more time to resume the negotiations.

The third round of talks was scheduled to be held on Thursday but the government’s committee did not turn up. The sources privy to the development said that the JI gave a 2-day deadline to the government, warning to expand the protest country-wide.

The JI started considering its next move and new protest strategy, the sources said, and added that the party clarified that it will not back down from its stance.

The JI is also mulling to stage sit-ins at provincial headquarters and observe a nationwide shutter down and wheel jam strike.

Meanwhile, JI Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said they will wait for a few days to get a positive response from the government, adding that their protests would be expanded after that.

“We would announce a march call,” he added

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that thousands of people are sitting in protest with the hope of getting their rights. The JI chief said that their movement is aimed at saving the people from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) who he said are looting the masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JI’s sit-in against against exorbitant electricity bills and inflation entered its seventh day, with talks between the government and the party at a stalemate.

The government’s negotiation team, comprising Information Minister Atta Tarar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Amir Muqam held two inconclusive rounds of talks with the JI’s team led by its Vice Chief Liaquat Baloch.

The JI presented its 10 demands and sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee on the ongoing talks as the response from the government has been ‘delayed’

The Hafiz Naeemur Rehman-led party demanded a guarantee from the premier for any negotiations, insisting that any agreement reached must bear the PM Sharif’s signature.

Demands

• It should end Petroleum Development Levy on all the petroleum products and withdraw increases in prices of these products.

• 20 % reduction in prices of food commodities, electricity and gas tariffs.

• Renegotiate agreements with IPPs, particularly end clause of agreement on making payments in US dollar.

• Reduction in taxes such as on agriculture and industrial sectors.

• Ensure incentives to industrial sector, trade and investment.

• Withdrawal of increase in taxes on the salaried class and imposition of taxes on privileged class.

• Cut in non-development expenses by 35 %.

• Withdrawal of all taxes on stationery and other items used in education and training of children.