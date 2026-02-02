Punjab govt decides to replace IG Dr Usman Anwar: Sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to replace Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, according to Punjab government sources cited by ARY News.

Sources indicate that several names are currently under consideration for the appointment of the new IG Punjab.

The top three contenders for the coveted post are IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Zulfiqar Hameed, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, and Additional Inspector General (AIG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Waseem Sial.

Meanwhile, federal government sources suggest that Dr. Usman Anwar is likely to be appointed as the Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier, the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered strict adherence to the code of conduct for Basant 2026 celebrations across the province.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar in his statement said that only registered kite sellers will be allowed to sell approved kites and threads. Police officers have been directed to ensure compliance with government SOPs and monitor all sales activities, he added.

The Punjab police chief warned of action against aerial firing, display of weapons, obscene behaviour, or any other immoral conduct. “There will be zero tolerance for violations of the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province.”

Meanwhile, a meeting on the safe organisation of Basant 2026 was held under the chairmanship of the CCPO Lahore. Various matters were reviewed to ensure the event’s secure conduct. Owners of designated rooftops were instructed to provide security bonds to guarantee adherence to SOPs.

Bilal Siddiq Kaimiana stated that no more people than the permitted capacity will be allowed on rooftops. He added that enforcement of the Kite Flying Act is essential to ensure a safe Basant.

From 1 February (today), no motorcycles should be on the road without safety rods, and teams have been formed to monitor compliance using human intelligence and modern technology.

Legal action will be taken against breaches of the Punjab Sound System Act, illegal kite flying, and the use of metallic threads. The CCPO Lahore stressed that enforcement will continue without exception to ensure public safety.