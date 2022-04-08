Punjab govt decides to replace IGP

LAHORE: The incumbent Punjab government has again decided to change the Inspector General of Police (IGP), citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per sources, the Punjab government has forwarded three names to the federal government for the appointment of a new IG Punjab.

Sources in the IG’s office said that a panel bearing the names of the three personnel including Inam Ghani, Aamir Zulfiqar and Faraz Deo have been forwarded to the federal government.

It should be noted that the current IGP Punjab Rao Sardar was posted on September 7, and it will be eight IGP of Punjab in past four years if Rao Sardar is replaced.

