Punjab govt denies Pervaiz Elahi’s allegations

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government denied the allegation made by former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab caretaker government spokesperson Amir Mir, the allegations made by former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi are baseless.

He said that accusing police of robbery from his home is nothing less than a joke as the police have not taken anything from Pervaiz Elahi’s home.

The Information Minister Amir Mir maintained that only those people were arrested who pelted stones at police. Several people have already recorded their statements in front of the anti-corruption establishment.

The statements revealed that former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi has received a heavy amount as commission and based on these allegations an FIR was registered against him. Pervaiz Elahi should avoid lying, Punjab’s Information Minister added.

Read more: PERVAIZ ELAHI BOOKED ON TERROR CHARGES

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi accused the Punjab caretaker government that they have robbed money and mobile phones during a raid at his home by the Punjab police.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab police booked the former chief minister of Punjab and PTI President, Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi, on terror charges following a late-night raid at his residence.

The case was registered against the former chief minister and 50 other individuals in Lahore’s Ghalib Market police station. The FIR includes Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and has 13 other charges included pertaining to attempted murder, rioting and assault on government officials.

