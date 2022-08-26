Punjab govt establishes CM flood relief fund, urges people to donate

Lahore: Punjab government on Friday established a Chief Minister Flood relief fund to assist in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people of the province, ARY News reported.

CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi met with PTI leaders Asad Umer, Shafqat Mehmood, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Mohsin Laghari and Andleeb Abbas and discussed the flood situation in the southern regions of the province.

The CM announced to the establishment of a flood relief fund and urged philanthropists and financially affluent people to come forward and donate to affected people of the province.

You can donate to the Bank of Punjab Account mentioned below:

Bank of Punjab

Acc no: 6010159451200028

The CM told that Tonsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur have been most affected by the floods. People have become homeless and suffered damage to property and crops, the CM told. The CM had imposed an emergency and declared the district calamity hit after his visit to the areas.

The Punjab government is with the people in this hour of need, people need to come forward and help others, the CM added. The CM ordered to fasten the operations in affected areas.

