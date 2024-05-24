Punjab govt joins forces with CCP to combat housing fraud

In a move to tackle fraudulent housing schemes in Punjab, the state government has pledged its support to the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), ARY News reported on Friday.

This significant decision was reached during a crucial meeting presided over by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in Punjab.

With reports of deceitful housing projects surfacing across the region,

The CCP is expected to intensify its investigation related to the fraudulent schemes in Punjab.

Last year, the NAB Rawalpindi chapter recovered Rs 600 million from the Housing administration and distributed it among the fraud victims.

According to the details, NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs 600 million, and after scrutiny, the checks were distributed among the housing society fraud victims.

The NAB Rawalpindi spokesperson stated that the housing society management filed an application related to a plea bargain with NAB, adding that the society management is allegedly advertising the project on print and electronic media without having the NOC of the project from the relevant department.

Back in 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended the owners of Canal View Housing Scheme, Zaffar Iqbal and Raza Malik in Multan.

Talking to journalists, an NAB official said that the suspects were taken into custody for depriving people of more than Rs343 million in the name of the housing project. The suspects were produced before an accountability court on Friday.

The accountability court granted NAB a 7-day physical remand of the owners of Canal View Housing Scheme Layyah for further investigations.