Punjab govt kicks off forests preservation project

LAHORE: Punjab Government on Sunday kicked off the first major project in history of country to preserve environment, wildlife and forests, ARY News reported.

In this connection, the meeting was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The meeting granted approval for the first-ever zoological survey in Punjab to get complete data on different species.

The meeting also decided to establish Punjab’s first digital wildlife archives and also approved the establishment of the first Wildlife Protection Force.

Moreover, directives have been issued to establish the first international fish market in Lahore.

Related: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurates plantation drive

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz inaugurated a plantation drive by planting a sapling in Sheikhupura to mark International Women’s Day.

As per details, Maryam Nawaz visited Dargai Gul Forest Park in Sheikhupura along with the senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

On the occasion, both the chief minister and senior minister planted saplings to kick off the plantation drive.

2000 female students and women created a unique record of planting 12,000 saplings on Women’s Day.

In a briefing to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, the authorities said they have set a target of planting 0.6 mln saplings across Punjab on International Women’s Day, being marked today.