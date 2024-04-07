Punjab govt kicks off health reforms under ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ vision

LAHORE: Punjab Government has initiated the health reforms under “Sehatmand Punjab” vision, ARY News reported.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her message on World Health Day. She said Punjab’s first public sector Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will be built in Lahore while Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital is being set up at Sargodha.

Maryam Nawaz said the target of building three Medical Cities in South, Central and North Punjab areas will be accomplished.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif allowed the use of her helicopter for the emergency shifting of patients.

Chairing a meeting of Air Ambulance Project in Lahore today, she said that an air ambulance service will be launched soon in the Punjab.

Furthermore, she expressed her grief by seeing a heart attack patient in Sargodha hospital. The Chief Minister Punjab announced that the Rescue 1122 service will also be started on the motorway.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz earlier emphasized her government’s commitment to providing top-notch healthcare facilities to people.

Chairing a comprehensive three-hour session, she focused on restructuring the health system and outlined plans for a robust five-year strategy aimed at upgrading the health department and enhancing services at rural health centres (RHCs) and dispensaries.

Approving phased reforms and stringent oversight measures, she mandated the availability of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and essential medical equipment in all provincial hospitals.