Punjab govt notifies massive hike in traffic violation penalties

The Punjab government has sharply increased fines for traffic violations, raising penalties across all vehicle categories through a new official notification, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the minimum fine for motorcycles has been increased from Rs200 to Rs2,000, while the minimum penalty for cars has been raised from Rs300 to Rs3,000. For buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles, the minimum fine has now been fixed at Rs10,000.

The revised penalties include significant increases for overspeeding. Motorcyclists will now face a Rs2,000 fine for speeding, while car drivers will be fined Rs5,000. Three-wheelers will be penalised Rs3,000 for overspeeding, whereas heavy vehicles will face fines of up to Rs20,000.

The notification states that heavy penalties will also apply for breaking traffic signals, violating one-way rules and using mobile phones while driving.

The Punjab government says the revised fines aim to curb reckless driving and improve road safety across the province.

Earlier, the Sindh government has imposed a set of heavy fines and demerit points system for violation of the traffic rules and regulations.

The news system has been implemented under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 clause 121-A, after amending 12th schedule.

Elaborating the system and fines, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that strict action would be taken over driving on the wrong side, breaking signals, and over speeding.

Sharjeel Memon apprised that the fines in the new list have been set as per the type of vehicles.

He apprised further that Rs 5000 would be fined for speeding by motorcycle, Rs 15000 on cars and Rs 20,000 on heavy transport. While he said that an eight demerit points would also be included for over speeding.

A mammoth fine of Rs 50,000 and six demerit points would be charged on driving without la icense, he said.

A whopping Rs 25,000 penalty and an eight demerits fixed for careless driving, he added.

Whereas, he further apprised that punishment would be given over one-wheeling, without a helmet bike without a helmet, driving on wrong lane, using blurred glasses, passenger boarding on rooftops of the buses.

He claimed that the government has a purpose only to protect human lives instead of mere collecting fines.

Breaking signals, one-wheeling and over-speeding are death triggering actions, he said.