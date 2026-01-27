App launched to monitor teachers' performance

LAHORE: The Punjab education department has launched an app to monitor the academic performance of teachers.

To implement this, the department has launched the “Teaching Practice Analysis Form” app and activated it on the HRMS portal.

Under the new system, all teachers will be required to upload daily records of their teaching activities on the portal.

Teachers will also have to submit a short video of their classroom teaching, with a maximum file size limit of 5 MB.

According to the department, the initiative aims to digitally document teachers’ professional skills and improve the overall quality of education.

The move is expected to ensure transparent and effective evaluation of teaching performance across schools.

Earlier, the government of Punjab approved a stipend package worth over Rs. 4.21 billion for college intern teachers, aiming to support over 8,000 intern teachers across the province. Officials stated the initiative aims to encourage young graduates and intermediate-level students to gain practical teaching experience in colleges.

Intermediate-level interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 55,000 for 7 months, while BS-level interns will be paid Rs. 65,000 for 10 months.

Upon completion of the internship, experience certificates will be awarded, enhancing their professional credentials and employability.

To ensure equal opportunities for all in the program, 404 seats have been reserved for minorities, 243 seats for persons with disabilities, and 40 seats for transgender individuals.