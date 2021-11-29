Punjab govt launches investigation into Kartarpur gurdwara photoshoot

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of blogger’s bareheaded photoshoot at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, ARY News reported.

The Lahore-based designer had posted the pictures and videos from the photoshoot on her Instagram handle two days ago.

Speaking to ARY News, Punjab government spokesperson, Hassan Khawar, said that CM Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

“CM Buzdar also sought action against the officials who allowed the “modelling” at Kartarpur Gurdwara,” he said in a statement.

Khawar said that a comprehensive investigation will be carried out into the incident and action would be taken against all those responsible.

Following the directions from CM, the Punjab police swung into action and added that they are investigating all aspects related to this incident and strict legal action will be taken against responsible.

Punjab Police are investigating all aspects related to this incident and strict legal action will be taken against responsible. Management of concerned brand & model are being investigated. Worship places of all religions are equally respectable.@MashwaniAzhar https://t.co/HLqwRKmOKY — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) November 29, 2021

Fawad asks designer to apologize

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has asked the dress designer and a model to apologise for modeling bareheaded at the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

The Designer and the model must apologise to Sikh Community #KartarPurSahib is a religious symbol and not a Film set….. https://t.co/JTkOyveXvn — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2021