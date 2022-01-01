Guided tours to historical sites: Punjab govt launches tourist program  

LAHORE: Punjab government has launched a tourist program comprising of guided tours to historical and religious sites in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The guided tours will be arranged on a weekly basis for visits to historical and religious sites in different cities of the province. In the first phase, the tourism department has planned visits Kartarpur, Multan and Bahawalpur areas.

On the first day of the visit, the guided tour will take tourists to Kartarpur and later visit historical places in Bahawalpur and Multan. During the first trip, the tourism department will bear the expense of traveling, accommodation and meals.

The Punjab tourism department has announced that the inaugural ceremony of the program would be held on Sunday and the first tour would leave from Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The incumbent federal government led by PTI has been focused on improving tourist opportunities in the country and recently, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to resolve tourism-related issues on top priority, to further boost the sector.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan directed the departments concerned to immediately finalize and furnish suggestions aimed at extending facilitation including tax exemptions to those interested in developing tourist resorts and world-class hotels.

Alluding to the rest houses and other historic places in Jhelum and its adjoining areas, the prime minister said the public-private partnership model should be used for the rehabilitation of these buildings.

The meeting was informed that the services of an international organization have been hired for the promotion of investment in the tourism sector in Punjab.

