Punjab govt likely to launch new inquiry against PA speaker, secretary

LAHORE: Punjab government has hinted at launching a new inquiry against the provincial assembly’s speaker Pervaiz Elahi and secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the government has found evidence against PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti for taking bribes to approve fake legislation.

It was learnt that the approval of the charter of the universities was not presented before the House, sources closer to the Punjab government said.

They added that the office-bearers of the provincial assembly of Punjab had received bribes from the universities to illegally legislate the charter while sitting inside their chambers.

It is being said that the provincial authorities will also begin a thorough probe into the construction of the Punjab Assembly’s building and illegal appointments.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Attaullah Tarar said that they found evidence of legislation on papers without getting approval from the House. Tarar confirmed that the Punjab government is going to launch an inquiry into the serious crimes.

Just after coming into power, the ruling PML-N has started targeting political rivals via registration of cases by imposing different charges against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leaders and activists.

Earlier in the day, former federal minister and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged money laundering of Rs720 million.

Well-informed sources said Moonis Elahi was grilled by a four-member FIA team for five hours. During interrogation, the PML-Q leader asked the FIA team to check records, when he was asked about the RYK sugar mills.

The mill was established by Umar Shehryar and he is its chief executive, Elahi said and added his company has shares in the RYK mills.

When asked about Nawaz, Mazhar, the alleged benamdar of Moonis Elahi, through which money was laundered, the former federal minister said he don’t know both of them.

PML-Q stalwart asked the FIA team to give him a questionnaire in writing, he will respond to every query of FIA. It may be noted that Umar Shehryar, the CEO of RYK Mills is the brother of former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar.

‘Political victimization’

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi has termed the Rs720 million money laundering case against him a ‘political victimization’.

Talking to journalists outside Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in Lahore, the PML-Q leader said he appeared before the investigation authority for interrogation instead of fake cases registered against him.

“Rana Sanaullah said Rs720 million money-laundering case was registered against me in Sugar Inquiry,” Moonis Elahi said, adding that no doubt, cases were made for political ‘victimization’.

