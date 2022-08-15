Punjab govt makes massive reshuffle in bureaucracy

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday ordered a big reshuffle in the provincial bureaucracy, changing assistant commissioners in 25 districts, ARY News reported.

A notification regarding recent transfers was also issued by the Establishment Division in this connection.

Earlier, Punjab police transferred station house officers (SHOs) of 26 police stations over their alleged role in torturing PTI activists during Azadi March on May 25.

The police officials said that the SHOs have been transferred to police line and were not yet suspended. “The suspension will come only after an inquiry proves allegations against them,” they said.

The officials further deny removing superintendents of police (SPs) who were on duty on May 25.

The SHOs removed from their posts included Adnan Rasheed, Amir Riaz, Wajih ul Hasan, Asim Rafique, Qadir Ali, Muhammad Jamil, Javed Iqbal, Farooq Iftikhar, Muzammil Hussain, Rasheed Saleem, Zahid Hussain, Ahmed Adnan Sultan, Muhammad Riaz, Shabbir Hussain, Irfan Ashraf, Asad Iqbal, Nadeem Khalid, Nisar Ahmed, Furqan Mahmood, Yasir Bashir, Abdul Wahid, Aamir Anjum and Nasrullah Chattah.

Comments