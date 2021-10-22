Punjab govt official arrested over hitting traffic warden with vehicle

LAHORE: A Punjab government official has been arrested for hitting a traffic warden with his vehicle in Lahore after the latter tried to stop him, ARY NEWS reported.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) director has been booked in a hit and run case at the Civil Lines police station.

It emerged that within the remits of the Civil Lines police station, the PHA official hit the traffic warden with his vehicle after being asked to stop the vehicle over a traffic violation. “The warden, however, remained unhurt in the incident,” the police said.

In a similar incident with a tragic outcome in August this year, a traffic warden has been killed after being overrun by a bus in Lahore after the former tried to stop it under overloading charges.

According to a spokesman for Lahore Traffic police, the traffic warden Tauseef was performing his duty at the out gate of Lari Adda when he was overrun by a bus.

“Tauseef tried to intercept the bus when the driver refused to stop it and crushed the cop to death,” the police spokesman said.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi visited the home of the victim and conveyed condolence over the incident.

The slain cop is survived by a widow and two sons and daughters each. Mutazir Mehdi assured the family of ensuring immediate arrangement for education and other expenses of the victim’s children.

The traffic police spokesman said that the funeral prayers of the cop would be offered on Friday (tomorrow).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!