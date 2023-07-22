Punjab govt orders 200 new vehicles worth Rs 2.3bn for bureaucrats

LAHORE: The caretaker government of Punjab has ordered to buy 200 new vehicles worth Rs 2.3 billion for bureaucrats, ARY News reported.

As per details, the billions of rupees of poor people’s tax will be spent on the luxury vehicles of bureaucrats.

Sources revealed that a letter has been written regarding the release of advance funds from the finance ministry. The Assistant Commissioners across Punjab will get Corolla 1600cc, sources said.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner of every district across Punjab will be given Yaris 1300 and Assistant Commissioner on Tehsil level will get Double Cabin vehicle and notification has been issued in this regard.

Earlier, a petition was filed by a citizen in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the removal of Punjab caretaker CM, Mohsin Naqvi and his cabinet members from office.

A plea filed in the LHC against Caretaker CM Punjab Naqvi has challenged his term in office. According to the petitioner, the term of the caretaker government in Punjab come to an end as per the constitution. “The Supreme Court has extended the date for the election in the province but didn’t increase the term of the caretaker government”.

“Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi unconstitutionally holding the office. The chief minister and his cabinet’s continuing to remain in office, has been a blatant violation of the constitution,” according to the plea.