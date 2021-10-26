Punjab govt plans changes to LG act before local bodies elections

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Tuesday said that the government was willing to hold fresh local bodies elections in the country and they would soon bring a new local government act in this regard, ARY NEWS reported.

“The new local bodies act will soon be passed from the provincial cabinet,” the chief minister said.

On October 20, the Punjab government submitted a notification in the Supreme Court with regard to the restoration of local councils in the province.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case pertaining to the restoration of local bodies in Punjab.

The Chief Justice in his remarks also pointed out flaws in the drafting of the notification issued by the government of Punjab. “The notification is not correctly drafted,” the top judge observed.

Moreover, the chief minister further announced a Ring Road project for Faisalabad besides also bringing a new transport system to the city.

“The ring road project will be a game-changer for Faisalabad,” CM Usman Buzdar said adding that the incumbent government had announced various projects in the province which are part of the biggest ever development portfolio of Punjab.

Speaking over inflation, he said that it has hit globally not only Pakistan and the government is taking measures to deal with the situation.