Punjab govt reduces syllabus in Punjab schools by 20pc

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to reduce school syllabus for the ongoing academic year by 20 percent, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the school education department of the province has begun process to reduce syllabus for students in grade 1 to 10.

“The papers for class 1 to 10 will cover 80 percent of the syllabus,” they said, adding that all educational boards will be soon conveyed regarding reduction in the syllabus.

The teachers across the province has lauded the decision and said that keeping in view a delayed start of the academic year, it was necessary to reduce syllabus.

On August 31, Minister for School Education Dr. Murad Raas visited various flood hit areas, including schools and flood relief camps of Rajanpur, Fazilpur, and Rojhan to review the relief and rescue activities.

He reflected that the Punjab government was utilizing all resources to help the victims.

The minister observed that many schools were affected due to heavy rainfall and floods. He added that detailed assessment of the damages to schools’ infrastructure will be conducted to carry out rehabilitation effectively.

