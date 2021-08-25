Punjab govt refutes reports of ban on entry of TikTokers in parks

LAHORE: The Punjab government has rejected reports that it has imposed a ban on the entry of TikTokers in parks across the province in the wake of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

The Punjab chief minister’s focal person for digital media, Azhar Mashwani, tweeted: “Fake News. No such decision taken so far by government. Currently TikTok is banned in Pakistan”.

The reports earlier said the provincial government has banned the entry of TikTokers in the province’s parks and only state media would be allowed to shoot videos in parks.

They said permission to shoot videos for social media could be granted on the submission of a written request in advance.