Punjab govt removes Tahir Ashrafi as Ulema board chairman

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday sacked Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chief Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi from the post of Muttahida Ulema Board chairman.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, who is currently serving as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony, was removed as Muttahida Ulema Board chairman.

A notification to this effect was also issued by Punjab’s Auqaf and Religious Affairs department.

“Ashrafi has been de-notified from the post with “immediate effect” following the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi,” the notification stated.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, the head of Sunni Ittehad Council, has been appointed as the new chairman of the ulema board, according to the notification.

Comments