Punjab govt restrains Gandapur from meeting PTI founder

LAHORE: The Punjab government restrained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from meeting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in Adiala jail, citing security issues, ARY news Reported

In a letter written to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the Punjab government maintained that due to the security threat, there is a ban on meeting in the Adiala jail.

“Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gundapur should cancel his visit to the jail,” the letter read. It added that the security of prisons in Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Mianwali jails has also been beefed up.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Prisons Punjab contended that Gandapur’s meeting with the PTI founder cannot be held as all types of meetings are banned at Adiala jail for two weeks.

Inspector General Prisons Punjab said that police and Rangers will conduct clearance operations in the jails.

Earlier in the day, Punjab home department banned meetings with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats.

The ban has been slapped for two weeks the sources within the Punjab home department said while media coverage is also prohibited in front of Adiala Jail’s gate no-5.

The security officer stated that media coverage is not allowed and directed that the media teams would stay away for 2km far from Adiala jail.

It is to be noted that Tuesday and Thursday were reserved by Adiala Jail administration for the meetings with the PTI founder on the orders of the court, but now the meetings have been banned for two weeks.