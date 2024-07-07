Punjab govt to boosts polio eradication efforts

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has decided to establish specialised polio vaccination counters at the entry and exit points of the province to reinforce polio eradication efforts.

The directives issued by the Minister and Chief Secretary of Punjab aimed to ensure inclusive vaccination coverage across the province.

Dedicated polio vaccination counters would be strategically positioned at all entry and exit points throughout Punjab, facilitating streamlined vaccination processes.

Chief Secretary instructed health authorities and local administrators to identify and resolve any obstacles hindering vaccination goals promptly.

Officials pledged to utilize all available resources to eradicate polio and combat other diseases prevalent in the province.

The Chief Secretary underscored that any instances of negligence by officials during the polio eradication campaign would be met with appropriate action.

Earlier on June 28, Pakistan reported two new cases of the poliovirus, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed, taking this year’s tally of polio cases to eight.

Pakistan reported its sixth polio case on Tuesday. The disease has been eliminated in developed nations but persists in parts of India, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The two new cases of the disease were reported from Balochistan and Karachi city, the NIH said in a report.

“The National Institute of Health Islamabad has confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in stool specimens from two children, one from Killa Abdullah district and the other from Karachi Keamari district,” the institute said.