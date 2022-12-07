Punjab govt to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police

LAHORE: With an aim to improve the performance of the police, the Punjab government on Wednesday decided to buy 1,022 new vehicles for the force, ARY News reported.

As per details, the decision comes after the IGP Punjab forwarded a summary for the purchase of new vehicles and motorcycles for the police.

The Punjab government has released a grant of Rs5 billion for the police. With this amount, the Punjab police will buy 1,022 new vehicles to uplift the standard of performance.

On December 6, two policemen were martyred in a gunfight with dacoits that took place in Manga Mandi, Lahore.

Police told the media that armed dacoits were looting citizens in Shamke Bhattian when the policemen rushed there. After seeing the policemen, the dacoits opened fire at ASI Muhammad Asim and Constable Muhammad Shahid.

ASI Muhammad Asim was martyred on the spot following the firing of the dacoits, whereas, constable Muhammad Shahid succumbed to his wounds while receiving treatment at the hospital.

