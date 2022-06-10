Punjab govt to disburse June’s salary, pension in advance

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to disburse the salary and pension of all the government servants and pensioners for the month of June in advance, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the finance department has directed the relevant authorities to ensure the salaries of government employees and pensioners are issued on June 30.

It is observed that 1st July will be a bank holiday i.e. first day of next fiscal year, while 2nd and 3rd of July would be Saturday and Sunday.

In this regard, Punjab Finance Department has issued instructions to all District Accounts Officers including AG Punjab.

The finance department said that the relevant officers should disburse salary and pension to all the government servants and pensioners on June 30.

Meanwhile, the budget of Punjab for the next financial year will be presented on Monday, June 13 for which the session of provincial assembly has been convened.

