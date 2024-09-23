Punjab govt to establish Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore.

“We are committed to the treatment and care of cancer patients. We are doing our best to provide free and quality treatment to every cancer patient. A special center for cancer treatment will be established in every district of Punjab.”

Earlier, the Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has approved several key initiatives, including the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” housing scheme, the Chief Minister’s Green Tractor Program, and a Children’s Heart Surgery Program. These approvals were made during the 15th provincial cabinet meeting.

Among the most notable projects is the housing loan initiative under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” scheme, which, for the first time in Pakistan, allows housing loans to be issued based on ownership papers and a copy of the identity card.

Loans of up to 1.5 million rupees will be repayable in monthly installments of 14,000 rupees over nine years.

Under Chief Minister Nawaz’s directive, this loan program has been converted into a revolving fund, ensuring no extra charges for the public.

The cabinet also approved the construction of 500,000 homes within the next five years, with a uniform front design for the housing units. Maryam Nawaz emphasized the goal of facilitating public access to housing and directed ministers to personally oversee the distribution of the first loan installments.