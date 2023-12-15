24.9 C
Punjab govt to establish TDCP Darshan Resort in Kartarpur

LAHORE: In a bid to facilitate Sikh Yatrees, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved the establishment of the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Darshan Resort in Kartarpur, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the provincial tourism minister Amir Mir briefed the caretaker CM after which he approved the project to develop the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Darshan Resort and a hotel to facilitate the Sikh Yatrees.

During the meeting, the Punjab CM was briefed that the resort TDCP will build in Kartarpur will consist of a 50-room for the Yatrees.

The CM Punjab sought a comprehensive report of the plan and gave a green signal to initiate the project.

The caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi vowed to provide the best possible facilities to the Sikh Yatrees during their time in Punjab.

