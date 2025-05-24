Punjab govt to introduce ‘Control of Goondas Act 2025’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to introduce “The Punjab Control of Goondas Act 2025”, aiming to crack down on disorderly persons commonly known as goondas in the province.

The Punjab Home Department has finalized a draft of the proposed legislation, which includes stringent measures such as the blocking of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and passports, and the freezing of bank accounts of individuals officially designated as goons.

Under the act, District Intelligence Committees will be empowered to label individuals as goondas (hooligans) based on their involvement in crimes such as drug trafficking, extortion, cybercrime, harassment, and other forms of organized criminal activity.

The law will also apply to those using forged documents or openly displaying weapons publicly.

Those declared goondas will face a range of penalties, including seizure of digital devices, cancellation of firearms licenses, as well as inclusion of names on the no-fly list.

Goons would also face imprisonment ranging from 3 to 5 years and fines of up to Rs1.5 million if they violate the District Intelligence Committee’s directives.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, repeat offenders could face up to 7 years in prison and fines reaching Rs2 million.

Earlier, in a move to curb crime and strengthen law enforcement, the Punjab Home Department has decided to introduce electronic tagging for habitual offenders, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal. The initiative aims to enhance surveillance and maintain law and order across the province.

Under the new plan, electronic tracking devices will be attached to habitual offenders and individuals listed under the Fourth Schedule to monitor their movements in real time.

Initially, 1500 tracking devices will be provided to security agencies, including CTD, Parole, and Crime Control Departments.