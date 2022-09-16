Punjab govt to lend free agricultural lands to 20,000 farmers of Cholistan

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi on Friday announced to lend agricultural lands to 20,000 farmers of Cholistan through a draw, ARY News reported.

CM Punjab Chaired a high level session of the Punjab government in which he approved the plan to lend agricultural lands to 20,000 landless farmers of Cholistan. People of Cholistan have equal right to their lands, said CM Punjab.

In the first phase 5000 farmers would be allocated the lands for five years through a lucky draw, organised under the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). Another 5000 farmers would be facilitated in the next phase of the project.

The CM said that they are determined to resolve Cholistan farmers’ issue on priority basis. People of Cholistan have the first right to their lands, and this scheme would facilitate and uplift the poor landless farmers of the area, he added.

Special Assistant to the CM Dr. Muhammad Afzal, MPA Muhammad Ahsan, and Seniors members of the Board of Revenue attended the meeting, while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur joined in via video link.

