Punjab govt transfers two jail superintendents as part of CM's reforms agenda

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department on Friday promoted five lady assistant superintendents to the rank of deputy superintendent and transferred two jail superintendents as part of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Jail Reforms Agenda.

According to a notification issued by the department, those promoted as Lady Deputy Superintendents include Samra Jabeen, Samina Malik, Samina Azmat, Samina Kausar and Tahreem Niazi.

Following their promotions, Samra Jabeen has been posted to Central Jail Lahore, Samina Malik to District Jail Gujrat, Samina Azmat to Central Jail Rawalpindi, Samina Kausar to Central Jail Lahore and Tahreem Niazi to Central Jail Gujranwala.

Meanwhile, Rasool Bakhsh has been posted as Superintendent Central Jail Mianwali and Hassan Mujtaba Rizvi has been appointed Superintendent District Jail Bahawalnagar.

A spokesperson said that, as per government policy, all eligible officers are being promoted strictly according to rules and on merit.

Earlier, in a significant development in the petition seeking the closure of the PTI founder’s X account, the Adiala Jail superintendent categorically denied that Imran Khan’s social media activity is originating from inside the prison.

In a report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the superintendent stated that the PTI founder is under strict surveillance and has no access to any device capable of connecting to the internet.

He informed the court that Imran Khan and the staff assigned to him are regularly searched, and no prohibited items — including mobile phones — have ever been recovered. He added that jail rules strictly prohibit the use of mobile phones or any internet-enabled devices by inmates.

The superintendent further stated that mobile signal jammers are installed inside Adiala Jail, resulting in the complete blockage of mobile signals both within the facility and in surrounding areas, making it impossible to operate any online account from within the prison.