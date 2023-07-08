31.9 C
Punjab govt vows to take terrorism cases to ‘logical conclusion’

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his resolve to take terrorism-related cases to their logical conclusion, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The chief minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting in Lahore to review the so-far progress on legal proceedings against May 9 rioters.

During the meeting, it was decided to file appeals to revoke the bails of the accused in high profiles cases.

CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed displeasure over non-identification of 171 miscreants involved in May 9 riots, directing the authorities to complete the identification process at the earliest.

The caretaker minister directed to proceed the cases in a professional manner and make effective prosecution.

He said that vandalism, arson and plunder were carried out under an organized plan and the heinous game played on May 9 is ‘unpardonable’.

May 9 riots

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore and General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

