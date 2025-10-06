Punjab Govt withdraws our security, says Ali Qasim Gillani

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken back security of Ali Haider Gillani and his brothers, as PPP has demanded return of their security immediately and review of the government’s decision.

“Security has been withdrawn from all Gillani brothers,” talking to ARY News Ali Qasim Gillani said on Monday.

“Ali Haider Gillani remained in Taliban detention and his life has still been under threat,” Ali Qasim said.

He said, everyone understands the reason behind withdrawal of the security, “We will record our protest over it”. “Security withdrawal is political vengeance, I am surprised over the government of Punjab’s decision,” Gillani said.

Meanwhile, Ali Qasim Gillani in response to Punjab information minister Azma Bukhari’s press conference has said that the provincial government and its ministers have crossed all red lines. “We reserve the right to respond, if someone talk over our leadership”.

“We didn’t learn the politics of hate and discourtesy. We had presented our flood-related demands to the federal government,” he said.

“We are still distributing ration in flood-hit areas, if the limits of Punjab end with Jhang, are we not the part of Punjab,” he questioned.

“We are living in Punjab and having people’s mandate,” Ali Qasim Gillani reiterated.

He said demanding 25,000 rupees for each flood-hit family under the BISP is not a crime.