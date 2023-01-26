Punjab govt withdraws security from top Punjab leaders

LAHORE: The Punjab government has withdrawn the security of top political leaders of the former Punjab regime, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Chief Minister (CM), the provincial authorities took back more than one thousand police officers deployed for the security of former ruling coalition.

Sources told ARY News that the security of former chief minister Usman Buzdar, Pervaiz Elahi, and Moonis Elahi was taken back by the provincial authorities.

The political leaders – whose security was withdrawn – are Aslam Iqbal, Raja Basharat, Yasmeen Rashid, Murad Ras, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and the secretary of assembly Inayat Ullah.

A total of 24 vehicles and 554 security personnel were called back from different units of Lahore police and Punjab.

