Punjab Green Tractor Scheme phase 3 to begin in January 2026

The third phase of Punjab Green Tractor Scheme will begin in January 2026, an initiative aims to modernize farming practices across Punjab.

Punjab Green Tractor Scheme Phase 3 is a government-backed agricultural support program that enables farmers to purchase modern tractors at highly subsidized rates.

In the first phase, 10,000 tractors with 50 to 75 horsepower were distributed among farmers.

The second phase is underway for the allocation of 10,000 tractors with 75 to 85 horsepower through a lottery system.

In 2026, the government plans to distribute more than 20,000 tractors, including 9,500 high-horsepower models (75–125 HP), to strengthen Punjab’s agricultural productivity.

Eligibility criteria for Green Tractor Scheme 2026

Farmers must meet the following conditions to apply:

Eligibility Factor Requirement Residency Permanent resident of Punjab CNIC Valid CNIC in applicant’s name Land Ownership Minimum land requirement as per tractor category Kisan Card Preferred for verification Loan Status Must not be a bank loan defaulter Household Limit One tractor per household Previous Schemes Not a beneficiary of earlier tractor subsidy phases

This ensures the subsidy reaches new and deserving farmers.

Required documents

Applicants should prepare the following documents before applying:

CNIC (front & back)

Proof of land ownership (Registry or digital Fard)

Recent passport-size photograph

Kisan Card (if available)

Bank account details

Active mobile number registered in applicant’s name

Uploading clear documents helps avoid delays or rejection.

Step-by-Step Guide for online apply

Follow these steps to apply for Green Tractor Scheme Phase 3 (2026):

Visit the official Green Tractor Scheme portal Click on “Apply Online” Enter CNIC and mobile number to receive OTP Complete the application form with land and personal details Select tractor category (50–65 HP or 75–125 HP) Upload required documents Review details carefully Submit application and download confirmation slip

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in her statement said that the scheme aims to provide economic independence to Punjab’s farmers and increase agricultural productivity.

“Farmers will finally own their tractors—what greater happiness can there be than that?” she said.

She added that the Punjab government is supporting farmers at every stage, from sowing to harvesting and marketing their crops. By providing modern agricultural machinery, the province is set to achieve self-sufficiency in farming.