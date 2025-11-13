Punjab halts validation and computerisation of manual arms licences

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has suspended the process of validating and computerising manual arms licences across the province.

According to an official circular issued to all Divisional Commissioners and the Additional Secretary (Judicial), the department reviewed the existing arms licence regulations under the prevailing laws and rules.

Following this review, the competent authority decided to withdraw previous orders and immediately halt the receipt of new applications effective November 11, 2025.

The Home Department has directed all Divisional Commissioners and the Additional Secretary (Judicial) to compile and submit consolidated reports of applications received between March 18, 2025, and November 11, 2025. These reports will help determine the next course of action ahead of a province-wide de-weaponisation and illicit arms surrender campaign.

A spokesperson for the Home Department stated that the Punjab government had earlier provided a final opportunity for citizens, institutions, and security companies to validate and computerise their manual arms licences. With the deadline now passed, preparations are underway for a broad crackdown on illegal weapons.

It may be recalled that the process of computerising manual arms licences was first launched in 2016, with December 31, 2020, set as the final deadline. Manual licences that were not computerised by that date had been declared void.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has announced that shops of unlicensed arms dealers across the province have been sealed as part of a strict crackdown on illegal weapons.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, here today, Azma Bukhari said 28 arms dealers have had their licences revoked, while no new weapons licences will be issued in the province.

“At present, more than one million people in Punjab possess firearms,” she revealed.

Bukhari said all licenced weapons must be registered at service centres, adding that the provincial government has zero tolerance for illegal arms possession.