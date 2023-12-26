Punjab health minister’s important message on flu virus

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram on Tuesday issued a clarification message on the flu virus in the province.

Last week it emerged that Lahore has reported the outbreak of a new mysterious virus-related disease amid deadly smog.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the Punjab health minister said the flu virus has activated in Punjab after a recent cold wave and added influenza virus is not an A or B form of coronavirus.

He urged the masses to cover themselves with warm clothes before going outside to avoid the flu virus. In reply to a question regarding the smog issue, Dr Javed Akram said stubble burning is a major issue in the province, which is adding to the pollution.

Farmers have to be given an alternate so that they do not burn the stubble, the Punjab minister added.

According to health experts the new virus’s symptoms include high fever, body pain, cough, and stomach-related issues.

They maintained that the disease can be passed from one person to another.

It is pertinent to mention here that air pollution has worsened in Pakistan in recent years, as a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burn, and colder winter temperatures coalesce into stagnant clouds of smog.