Rs12.5m educational scholarships announced for martyred cops’ children

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has issued scholarships for higher education of children of police martyrs.

According to a press release, educational scholarships worth Rs12.5 million had been awarded to children of martyrs from various districts, including Lahore.

Scholarships worth Rs2 million were given to the children of Lahore police martyrs, while the remaining scholarships were distributed to families of martyrs from all other districts.

Similarly, educational scholarships have been granted to the children of martyrs from various field formations such as PHP, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Punjab Constabulary, CTD, and Telecommunication.

The IGP said nearly Rs1 billion would be spent on the educational welfare of police employees’ children this year. Additionally, talented and promising children of the police constabulary are being given foreign scholarships for education abroad.

He noted that these educational scholarships will assist in the career development of the children of martyrs studying in renowned institutions.