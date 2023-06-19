Punjab IG meets Zille Shah’s family, assures every possible support

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar on Monday met the family of deceased Zille Shah, a die-hard fan of the PTI chief, who lost his life during a ‘protest outside’ Zaman Park, Lahore, ARY News reported.

Punjab IG met the mother and brothers of Zille Shah and assured them of the full support of the police in the case.

Dr. Usman Anwar assured the mother of Zille Shah of medical and education assistance, to her children. “The family will not be left alone at any cost,” he added.

Ali Bilal, aka, Zille Shah was ‘picked’ by the police from outside Zaman Park during the protest and later he was released.

According to the investigation report, Zille Shah was hit by a speeding car, when he was walking in the middle of the road. He was rushed to Services Hospital, but could not survive.

Meanwhile, PTI claims Ali Bilal aka Zille Shah was murdered in broad daylight and left at the Services Hospital.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the post-mortem report of Ali Bilal revealed that he was subjected to severe torture.