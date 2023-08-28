Punjab IG sees hostile agency’s involvement in Jaranwala incident

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar on Monday claimed that hostile agency was involved in the Jaranwala incident, wherein a violent mob ransacked and torched churches and attacked the community’s residences following an alleged incident of blasphemy, ARY News reported.

“The Jaranwala incident has links to hostile agency. We have arrested three main suspects involved in the attacks including about 180 other people,” Punjab IG said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

During the press conference, IG Usman Anwar revealed that all culprits involved in Jaranwala and Faisalabad incidents have been arrested. “More than 300 people were investigated and over 180 people were arrested in Jaranwala case,” he added.

“We have already said that efforts are being made to create a rift between Muslims and Christians. The conspiracy was started from the Sargodha incident,” the inspector-general added.

He further said that no one is allowed to take the law into their hands. The law, he added, became active against the Jaranwala incident and the victims were being aided while the construction of the damaged churches is underway.

Punjab IG also said that the Jaranwala incident is a conspiracy to disrupt social harmony and religious bonds between followers of two faiths. He also appealed religious scholars for positive use of loud speakers.

He said Punjab Police established Massaaq center to promote harmony in society. Dr Usman Anwar lauded the role of Ulema and civil society that expressed solidarity with affectees of the incident.

A mob attacked, vandalized multiple churches and torched homes belonging to the Christian community in Jaranwala, Faisalabad over blasphemy allegations.

The Jaranwala police registered terror cases against more than 600 people for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community”.

It is pertinent to mention here that 10 Joint Investigation Teams (JIT) were constituted to probe Jaranwala incident. The JIT constituted for the investigation includes CTD, police, and CIA police officers.

Furthermore, the JIT teams will conduct investigations separately in cases related to the Jaranwala incidents.