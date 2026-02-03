Punjab IG Usman Anwar replaces DG FIA Raja Riffat Mukhtar

LAHORE: The federal government on Tuesday appointed Dr Usman Anwar, former IG Punjab, as new director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY News reported.

According to notification issued by the federal government, Rao Abdul Karim, a grade-21 officer has been appointed IG Punjab. Usman Anwar has been transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Raja Riffat, ex-DG FIA has been directed to report Establishment Division, the notification read.

The outgoing police chief had been serving in the office since January 24, 2023, and previously worked as the Director of FIA Lahore.

Dr Anwar, who joined the Punjab Police in 1995, was serving as additional inspector general of the Motorway Police before being appointed Punjab IGP.

Anwar has held several positions in Pakistan’s police force, including additional IG of the Special Branch in Punjab and DPO of Okara and Sargodha.

Furthermore, Raja Riffat Mujhtar has been posted in the Nacotics Control Division.