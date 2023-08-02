Punjab imposes fees on coverage of metro, Orange Line train stations

LAHORE: The Punjab Mass Transit Authority on Wednesday imposed media coverage fees at Metro Bus and Orange Line train stations in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the Mass Transit Authority guidelines, media outlets will be required to pay a fee for coverage, and the decision to grant permission will be made accordingly.

To streamline the process, the authority has categorized the stations into three categories.

Stations falling under Category A, a total of eight in number, will be subject to a coverage fee of Rs. 246,000 per station.

For Category B, which consists of 10 stations, media organizations will be charged a coverage fee of Rs. 185,000 for each station.

Similarly, Category C, comprising eight stations, will incur a coverage fee of Rs. 124,000.

In addition to this, media outlets covering the Metro Bus service will also need to pay a fee of PKR 124,000.