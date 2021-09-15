Punjab imposes lockdown in five districts owing to high Covid positivity rate

LAHORE: Punjab government has imposed lockdown in five districts of the province till 22 September, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has announced lockdown restrictions in five districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha and Gujrat, owing to high Covid-19 positivity rate.

“Business centres in these district will by closed by 8:00 in night, while Friday and Saturday will be two weekly off days in these districts”, secretary health said.

“Indoor dining will be banned under the Covid-19 SOPs, while outdoor dining will be allowed upto 11:59 in night” health secretary said.

Moreover, indoor gatherings will be prohibited, while maximum 400 persons will be allowed in outdoor gatherings, Imran Sikandar said.

“Shrines will remain closed for visitors during the lockdown restrictions,” the official further said.

“All private and government offices will be allowed to work with 50 percent staff capacity,” he said.

“Educational institutions will also be bound to follow 50 percent attendance,” secretary added.