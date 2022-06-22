Punjab imposes section 144 in 11 districts ahead of by elections

LAHORE: The Punjab government has declared section 144 in 11 districts of the province ahead of by elections on 20 provincial legislature seats, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Section 144 will remain in force in 11 Punjab districts including provincial capital city Lahore till July 18, according to a government notification.

Carrying and exhibition of firearms as well as other weapons will be banned under section 144 in 11 districts.

The security guards of banks and other financial institutions will be exempted from the ban, the government notified.

Polling for by-election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

The ECP announced by election on 20 provincial assembly’s seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

The ECP de-seated 25 dissident members of the PTI, who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab chief minister’s election including five members on reserved seats.

