Section 144 imposed in Punjab for 10 days of Muharram

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province from 1st to 10th Muharram (June 27 to July 6, 2025) due to security concerns during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The measure aims to ensure public safety, maintain religious harmony, and prevent any untoward incidents during the observance of Muharram.

According to a notification, only already-approved processions and religious gatherings (majalis) will be allowed during this period.

No new events or modifications to existing processions will be permitted without prior authorization from the competent authority.

Under the order, the display of weapons and flammable materials in public spaces is strictly banned without official approval.

The government has also prohibited provocative slogans, gestures, and any statements, verbal, written, or digital, that may incite sectarian or communal hatred.

Any attempt to spread religious or ethnic intolerance through speeches, media, or social platforms will be dealt with under the provisions of Section 144.

In addition to these restrictions, pillion riding will be prohibited, with exemptions granted to women, senior citizens, and law enforcement officials. All the restrictions will remain in force from 1st to 10th Muharram across Punjab.

The Home Department has officially issued the notification and instructed authorities to ensure its widespread dissemination. Citizens are urged to cooperate fully with the district administration and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and security during Muharram.

Read More: Punjab issues stark warning over misuse of internet in Muharram

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, warned on Thursday that social media users will face immediate arrest if they post fake or inflammatory content during Muharram.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Azma Bokhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued clear directives for strict action against any social media content that incites hatred, sectarianism, or violence during the sacred month.

“For the first time in Punjab’s history, a dedicated cyber security force will monitor social media platforms in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA),” she said.