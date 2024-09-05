Punjab imposes Section 144 for THIS reason

In order to regulate gold mining activities and preserve the natural environment, the Punjab government has enforced Section 144 for two months in Attock and Chakwal districts.

This move is aimed at addressing unauthorized excavation and deforestation concerns.

According to a notification issued by Punjab government, a complete ban has been enforced on gold mining in the Attock district without prior official approval. This ban extends to the transport and movement of any machinery used for mining operations for the next two months.

In a similar effort to protect the environment, a strict prohibition has been enforced in Chakwal, where the cutting of trees and the transportation of timber have been banned for the same duration.

The notification specifies that the restrictions apply to both private and public lands across the district.

These measures are being implemented to safeguard the natural habitat, local ecosystems, and wildlife, while also ensuring the well-being of the local communities.

The government’s decision reflects its commitment to preserving the environment and responsibly managing natural resources. Violators of these new restrictions will face legal action in accordance with the law.