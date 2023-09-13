Punjab: Intermediate Part-II Results Announced; Check Here

LAHORE: All Punjab educational boards on Wednesday officially announced the results for the Intermediate Part-II examinations held in 2023.

A total of 186,000 candidates appeared for the Intermediate Part-II examinations in Lahore this year while the passing percentage was 58 pc.

In Rawalpindi, 61,391 candidates appeared for the examinations.

Out of the 33,111 students who successfully passed the Rawalpindi Board exam, 24,056 were male students, while 37,355 were female students. The gender-wise breakdown of successful candidates revealed that 10,584 boys and 22,527 girls secured passing grades.

The results can be viewed on the respective websites of all BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, students are having trouble accessing their results.

The candidates can also check their results by sending their roll number to 80029.

Faisalabad students can check the results here: http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

Lahore students can check the results here: https://www.biselahore.com

Multan students can check results here: https://www.biselahore.com/