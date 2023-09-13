28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Advertisement -

Punjab: Intermediate Part-II Results Announced; Check Here

Web Desk and Hassan Hafeez
By Web Desk and Hassan Hafeez
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk and Hassan Hafeez
Web Desk and Hassan Hafeezhttps://arynews.tv/author/webdesk/%3Fmolongui_byline=true%26mca=https://arynews.tv/author/hassan-hafeez/

LAHORE: All Punjab educational boards on Wednesday officially announced the results for the Intermediate Part-II examinations held in 2023.

A total of 186,000 candidates appeared for the Intermediate Part-II examinations in Lahore this year while the passing percentage was 58 pc.

In Rawalpindi, 61,391 candidates appeared for the examinations.

Out of the 33,111 students who successfully passed the Rawalpindi Board exam, 24,056 were male students, while 37,355 were female students. The gender-wise breakdown of successful candidates revealed that 10,584 boys and 22,527 girls secured passing grades.

The results can be viewed on the respective websites of all BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha, students are having trouble accessing their results.

The candidates can also check their results by sending their roll number to 80029.

Faisalabad students can check the results here: http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

Lahore students can check the results here: https://www.biselahore.com

Multan students can check results here: https://www.biselahore.com/

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.