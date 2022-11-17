Punjab intermediate part1 results announced; check here

LAHORE: The Punjab education boards on Thursday announced the annual examination results for Intermediate Part 1 held this year.

All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, have released results on their respective websites.

Students can find out their intermediate results by visiting the websites of education boards.

Announcing the results, Lahore Board Chairman Prof Mirza Habib said 211,906 candidates appeared for the examination, while the passing ratio stood at 41.24pc.

Check Lahore inter results here

For BISE Multan results click here

Faisalabad intermediate students can find out their results here

Find out BISE Rawalpindi class 12 results here

Check BISE Sargodha Intermediate results here

BISE Gujranwala students can find out results here

DG Khan results https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk

Sahiwal results here

Bahawalpur students can check results here

In case the given websites are down due to an overflow of traffic, students may check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message.

Check results via SMS

Rawalpindi 800296

Lahore 800291

Multan 800293

Faisalabad 800240

Sargodha 800290

Gujranwala 800299

Bahawalpur 800298

DG Khan 800295

Sahiwal 800292

Comments