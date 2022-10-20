Punjab intermediate results 2022 announced; check here

LAHORE: The Punjab education boards on Thursday announced the results of Intermediate Part II (Annual) Examination 2022 held this year.
All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, have released results on their respective websites.
Students can find out their intermediate results by visiting the websites of education boards.
Announcing the results, Lahore Board Chairman Prof Mirza Habib said 150,937 candidates appeared for the examination, while the passing ratio stood at 77.40pc.
Check Lahore inter results here
For BISE Multan results click here
Faisalabad intermediate students can find out their results here
Find out BISE Rawalpindi class 12 results here
Check BISE Sargodha Intermediate results here
BISE Gujranwala students can find out results here
DG Khan results https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk
Sahiwal results here
Bahawalpur students can check results here
In case the given websites are down due to an overflow of traffic, students may check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message.
Check results via SMS
Rawalpindi 800296
Lahore 800291
Multan 800293
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
Gujranwala 800299
Bahawalpur 800298
DG Khan 800295
Sahiwal 800292