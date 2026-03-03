Punjab to introduce e-tagging for all vehicles

LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has approved electronic tagging (e-Tagging) for all vehicles, including motorcycles, as part of a sweeping set of new security measures.

The decision was approved during a high-level law and order meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

It was decided in the meeting that electronic tags (e-tags) will be installed on all vehicles across the province to improve monitoring and enhance security. The chief minister has also sought a comprehensive micro-security plan within seven days.

The meeting approved the establishment of the ‘Punjab cybercrime investigation unit’, including a special cell dedicated to assisting women and children who fall victim to online crimes. District-level online crime centres will also be set up.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has granted approval to appoint a head of the cybercrime investigation unit.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also directed authorities to take measures to ensure a ban on movement through non-traditional provincial entry points.

The installation of searchlights at key provincial entry routes and the deployment of drone surveillance systems were also approved.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure rooftop security monitoring at check posts and ordered immediate steps to procure advanced drone defence systems. Measures to enforce restrictions on unauthorised drone use were also discussed.

She further instructed law enforcement agencies to continue combing operations to identify criminals and suspected militants. Enhanced training and modern security equipment will be provided to the Riot Management Police (RMP) to better manage crowd control situations.

During the meeting, participants agreed to formulate security standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the observance of Youm-e-Ali following consultations with religious scholars.

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif stressed the need for vigilance, warning that changing methods of warfare required updated security preparedness.

“We cannot afford satisfaction,” she said, adding that collective and coordinated efforts were essential to combat terrorism and maintain law and order.