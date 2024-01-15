Punjab introduces online services to facilitate students

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, inaugurated e-services and a mobile application of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) to facilitate the students, ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the inauguration, students can easily obtain result cards, certificate verifications, migration NOC, and other documents.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the online services will soon be introduced in the remaining eight boards across the country, which can potentially save a lot of student’s time.

Last year, President Dr Arif Alvi stressed that universities across the country should opt for virtual education in order to promote talent and skills of the students.

Addressing the 13th convocation of Virtual University, the president said that in view of the evolving technology trends, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had devised a policy that was still waiting for final approval, under which all universities would be allowed to impart 30% virtual education to its students.

He said international educational institutions were rapidly shifting from traditional brick and mortar university system to the virtual education system.

In the United States, he said, more than 50% of the courses in every university were now virtual and they were also improving quality.